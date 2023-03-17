Eric Cecil Starnes was born on March 10, 1933 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Eric married Shirley Mae Shoults in St. Louis, while attending naval school.
He was preceeded in death by son Mark, who passed at five months of age.
Eric is survived by sons Kevin and Michael; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be 12:30 p.m. on March 23, at St. Andrew Church, 309 Hoffmeister Ave, Lemay, MO and inurnment in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 2 p.m. with full military honors.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
