Services for Mark Tennison will be Oct. 1, 2021 at 11a.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo., with Father Jim McTaggart officiating. Burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo. at 1p.m. with full military honors.
He died on Sept. 19, 2021 at the age of 59.
Mark was born on Feb. 2, 1962., to Robert Smith and Sharon (Brown) Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Chrystal Smith.
He is survived by his wife Debbie Tennison of Branson, Mo., and daughter Stephanie (Tony) Griffin of Branson, Mo.
