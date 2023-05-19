Sean Thomas Stallings passed awayon April 23, 2023, at the age of 51.
Sean was born September 9, 1971, in El Paso, TX. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by stepfather Richard Keeton; stepbrother Chris Keeton; and stepmother Barbara Stallings.
He is survived by his children, Nathan Stallings and wife Annie of Nixa; Ian Stallings and wife Katie of Albuquerque, NM, and Patience Stallings of Cape Fair; his mother, Judith Lewallen and husband William of Eagle Rock; his father George Stallings of Albuquerque, his brother Jason Stallings and wife Sarah of Dallas, TX and stepsisters, Lisa Rankin of Albuquerque and Cindy Thornton of Dallas along with his four grandchildren Magnolia, Steele, Mia, and Colt.
A celebration of Sean’s life will be at 11a.m. on June 23, at Jolly Mill Park. Information and directions can be found at https://www.jollymillpark.org
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
