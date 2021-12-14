Funeral service for Allen Ray Heston Sr., 77, of Hollister, Mo., will be held at 1p.m. Dec.15, 2021 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo., with burial to follow in Cedar Valley Cemetery with full military honors.
He died on Dec. 10, 2021.Allen was born on Aug. 28, 1944 in Carthage, Mo., the son of Avery and Novella Blevins Heston.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Heston of the home. Four children, Allen Ray (Lisa) Heston, Jr of Omaha, Ark., Traci Lynn (Dale) Thompson of Ava, Mo., Shane (Lindsey) Heston of Kissee Mills, Miso., and Shaun (Shandra) Heston of Hollister, Mo.
