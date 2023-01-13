Zelma Solomon, 93, of Bates City, MO passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Zelma was born in Hutchinson, KS on January 17, 1929, the only daughter to Elmer and Georgia Marie (Griggs) Givens. She married Harold Solomon on July 7, 1953.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold and her four brothers Eugene, Larry, Robert and Gary.
Zelma is survived by her children Sheri Badder (Terry) of Bates City, MO, Mike Solomon of South Carolina, Daren Solomon (Jill) of Hollister; MO; grandsons Shad (Melissa), Shon (Casey); granddaughter Tonja; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson. A visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangements under the directions of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
