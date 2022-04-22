No formal service is planned at this time for Everett Lee Flannery Jr., 53, of Forsyth, Mo.
He died on April 1, 2022. Everett was born July 28, 1968, in Roseville, Calif., to Everett Lee Flannery Sr. and Susan Flannery.
He is survived by his wife Livioinia (Libby), his father Everett and stepmother Janet, daughters Nicole (Donny) Flannery and Jodi Flannery, stepdaughter Alicia (Kyle) Stults and stepson Albert (fiancé Ashley) Sandford, brothers Gilbert (Sandy) Cerrillo, Bobby (Monica) Cerrillo, and Tony (Adollya) Cerrillo stepbrother Johnny Dalton and stepsister Jody Dalton.
Cremation is under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
