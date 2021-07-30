Vivian Pauline Morrison, was laid to rest at Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery.
She died on July 24, 2021 She was born on Oct. 22, 1926., in Kennett, Mo., to Albert “Tee” Stanley and Georgia (Willett) Stanley.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dale, youngest son, Terry Preston Morrison, her brothers, Albert Eugene Stanley and Gary P. Stanley, and sister, Mary Helen Chatham.
She is survived by her eldest son, Rickey Dale Morrison.
Services were by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
