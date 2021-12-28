Memorial services for Diego Martinez, 24, of Branson, Mo., will be Dec. 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson with interment in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He died on Dec. 21, 2021. Diego was born Nov. 26, 1997 in Borger, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pablo Martinez and his best friend, Kaleb Hall.
He is survived by his mother, brother and sister of Branson, Mo., his grandmother of Hollister, Mo.
