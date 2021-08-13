Graveside services for Mareta Gay Thurman 73, will be, Aug. 16, 2021 at 2p.m. in Eastlawn Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
She died on Aug. 5, 2021. Mareta was born on Nov. 15, 1947., in Springfield, Mo.,She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorene Turner and Guy Hollis, husband James Thurman, and grandson Stitch.
She is survived by her children, James Thurman II of Ozark, Mo., Brooks and Josh Meriano of Ozark and Christle and Nathan Godley of Rockaway Beach, Mo., brothers, Kenneth Johnson of Forsyth and Guy Hollis, Jr. of Calif., sisters, Dauwn Marie Murphy of Ore., and Michele Hollis of Ore.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
