A celebration of life for Carol Jean Prevatt, 58, of Kirbyville, Mo., will be at 4 p.m. June 29, 2022 at Table Rock State Park, the BBQ will follow.
She died on May 17, 2022.
Carol was born to Loyd & Delores Kaneaster in Jacksonville, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ronald Fralick and Joseph Stiles.
She is survived by her children, John (Jessica) Kaneaster and Cecelia Prevat, brother Raymond Stiles and sister Louise Jungbauer.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.