No formal services are currently planned For Richard Allen Keith Sr., 81, of Branson, Mo.
He died on Nov. 20, 2021. Richard was born on Feb. 7, 1940, in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Robert and Thelma (Sanders) Keith.
Preceding him in death are his parents and his brother, Robert Keith Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Kathryn Keith, daughter, Kristin Keith of Aurora, Colorado, two sons, Richard (Trisha Souder) Keith Jr. of Largo, Florida, and Chad Keith of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
