A memorial service for Connie Kay Pracht, 70, of Walnut Shade, Mo., will be held 2p.m. Feb.19, 2022, at Snapp Cemetery, 226 Baker Avenue Forsyth, Mo.
She died on Feb. 6, 2022. Connie was born on June 8, 1951, in Aurora, Mo., the daughter of Nola Mae Garoutte.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Pracht, son, Wesley Thomas, mother,
Nola Mae Garoutte, brothers, Jim, Bill, Henry, Danny, and Ricky Garoutte, sister, Betty Bowman, and grandson, Joshua Kelley.
She is survived by her daughter, Tonya (Bryan) Glover of Kellyville, Okla., son Darrell (Kim) Kelley of Webb City, Mo., daughter, Jenna (Wes) Hurts of Sabetha, Kan., son, Jeremiah (Samantha) Pracht of Forsyth, Mo., son, Josh (Sara) Pracht of Taneyville, Mo., brother, Terry Garoutte of Mount Vernon, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
