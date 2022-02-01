A celebration of life for Edna Marie Stief, 91, will be Feb. 3, 2022 with visitation beginning at 10a.m. and service at 11a.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. She will be laid to rest in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo. at a later time.
She died on Jan. 27, 2022.
Edna was born on Dec. 6, 1930 in Kansas City, Kan., to Leo J. Green and Ada (Howell) Green.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Duane; and sister, Mary Lee Green.
She is survived by her children, David (Julie) Stief and of Nixa, Mo., Dawn (Conrad) Francis of Gulf Shores, ALa., Kevin (Donna) Stief of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Mary Lou (Mike) Combs of Branson, Mo., her sister, Vera Lou Smith of Dallas, Texas., brother, Richard J.(Carolyn) Green of Russellville, Mo.
Arrangements were by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.