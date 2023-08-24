Beverly Joan Strother passed away on August 18, 2023.
She was born on January 5, 1940.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Brenda Burgan.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 2, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Anglican Church, Branson, Missouri.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Missouri.
