Timothy “Tim” Wayne Straub, 62, of Kirbyville, MO passed away October 19, 2022, peacefully in his sleep.
Tim entered this life July 5, 1960, in Beatrice, Nebraska, the son of Allen and Shirley (Parrish) Straub. He proudly served our country in the United States Army, both in Grenada and Germany.
He was preceded in death are his parents and an infant daughter, Stephanie.
Tim is survived by his son Michael (Sara) Straub of Lincoln, NE; daughter Nicole (Andrew) Lichtenberg of Beatrice, NE; four grandchildren Tayvah, Elijah, Isaac and Alyssa; two stepchildren Josh and Chantel Barnett; brother, Rick Straub of Branson, MO; sister Jana (Steve Hill) Straub of Kirbyville, MO; two nieces Emily and Madison; several aunts, uncles, and many other extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be planned for a later time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
