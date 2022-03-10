A Celebration of Life Service for Michael Corey Kiewit, 51, of Branson, Mo., will be held at 2p.m., on March 16, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
He died on March 8, 2022.
Michael was born on April 22, 1970 in Wichita Falls, Texas the son of Michael and Peggy Empson King.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
