Bobby Clive Barton, 78, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Forsyth, MO.
Bobby was born on April 5, 1944.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Joyce Barton; five children: Tammy Parker, Bobbie Mueting, Lori Mitchell, Kimberley Crewse and husband Stacy, Travis Barton and girlfriend Trish; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No services are being planned at this time.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.
