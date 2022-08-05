Gary Prentis Custer, 75, of Branson, MO passed away on July 27, 2022.
GARY entered this life on April 8, 1947, the son of Henry and Nadine (Warburton) Custer in Philipsburg, PA.
Gary served two tours in Vietnam during his time in the United States Navy. He raised an assortment of animals: horses and German Shepherds that were trained to work for veterans and K-9 units.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Doug Custer.
Gary is survived by his children Michelle Custer-Hunt, Jennifer Custer, Julie Custer, Gary Custer Jr., Abigayl (Daval) Johnson, and Tristyn Custer; stepchildren Landon North, Addison Baker, and Parker North; grandchildren Alexyss Custer, Lacey Crews, Gabe Custer, Micah Custer, Ryder Custer, Tyler Custer, and one grandchild on the way; one great-grandson Kingston; sister Nancy Barnett; brothers: Ronald and Steve Custer; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral service/celebration of life will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Cremations of the Ozarks, located at 115 Industrial Park Drive, Hollister, MO.
Inurnment will follow at Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery, 5201 S Southwood Rd, Springfield, MO.
Service and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
