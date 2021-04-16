Lee Heacock, 63 of Hollister, Mo. He died on April 12, 2021.
Larry was born on April 4, 1958, In San Bruno, Calif., To Bud and Betty Heacock.
He was preceded in death by his father and one grandson, James Garcia.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Heacock of the home; His mother, Betty Heacock of San Bernardino, Calif., Children, Joe (Kelsey) Heacock) of Texarkana, Ark., Irene (Willie) Garcia of Lake Elsinore, Calif., Nicole (Matt) Heacock of Hollister, Mo., And Laura Heacock of Hollister, Mo., Brothers, Kenneth Heacock of Riverside, Calif., Leonard Heacock of Riverside, Sisters, Anna Heacock of Riverside and Laura Heacock of Iowa.
Cremation Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.