Tracy Florence (Weber) Sturdivant, 104, of Johnstown, CO passed away April 4, 2023.
Tracy was born on September 6, 1918, in Niles Township, IA. She married Donald Sturdivant on June 4, 1941, in New Hampton, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Verdie (White) Weber; her husband Donald; a grandson Dustin Haugen; and a great-granddaughter Aurora Haugen.
Tracy is survived by two daughters, Donna Clausen of Johnstown, CO and Janan (David) Haugen of Indianola, IA; two grandchildren, Sarah (Jeff) Michaelis of Mead, CO, and Cody Haugen (Danielle Travers) of Grandview, MO; and three great-grandchildren, Cole Michaelis, Caden Haugen, and Cael Michaelis.
Tracy joined her husband at the Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery in Missouri. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 2 at Grace Community Church, 2033 West South 1st Street, Johnstown, CO.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.