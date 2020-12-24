Memorial services for Russell Conrad, 82, of Branson West, Mo. will be Jan. 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Hope Fellowship Church in Branson West, Mo.
He died Dec. 6, 2020.
He was born Feb. 2,1938 in Wayland, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Lisa Orth.
He is survived by his wife, Violet Williams of Branson; daughter, Tammy (Scott) Carpenter of Helena, Mont.; his brother Ernie (Florabell) Conrad of Adair, Okla.; and three sisters, Pauline (Don) Hoffman of Sun City, Ariz., Lucille (Allan) Wagler of Kalona, Ia., and Emma (John) Woodward of Canon City, Colo.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
