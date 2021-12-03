A memorial service for Angelina Louise Gioia, 89, of Branson, Mo., will be held at the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson, Missouri, at a later date. She died on Nov. 23, 2021. Angelina was born on July 13, 1932, in Rochester, New York, the daughter of Jiulio and Vittoria (Cosmai) Tortorta.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, George Gioia, two sisters, Victoria Dialla and Lulu Amico; and two brothers, Jim and George Tortorta., her two sons, Joseph Gioia of Mo., and Stephen Gioia of Mont., four daughters, Georgia (Robin) Schledorn of Calif., Charlene (Ron) Lingle of Fla., Karen Swarms of Mo., and Victoria Giese of Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
