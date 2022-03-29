Services for Marie Elizabeth Wilkins, 84, of Branson, MO, will be March 31, 2022 with visitation at 1 p.m. and the funeral service at 2 p.m in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. Burial will follow in the Highlandville Cemetery, Highlandville, MO.
Marie died on March 25, 2022. She was born on May 22, 1937, in Spring Hill, IA, to Jim and Grace Wood.
She was preceded in death by her Husband Ray, parents, sister Rosemary, brother William, granddaughter Jennifer, son in law Lloyd.
She is survived by her children, Debbie, Bev, and Rick, Raymond and Robbie and her siblings Glen Wood, Bob Wood, Zelda Wood Dyer, Howard Wood, Carolyn Wood Harkin, and Henry Wood.
