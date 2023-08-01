Linda G. Brittain of Kirbyville, MO passed away on July 25, 2023.
She was born on June 21, 1948.
Linda is survived by her husband Mike Brittain; two sons Tom Brittain and Josh Brittain; and daughter Mia Elliott.
Memorial service will be Sunday July 30, at 2 p.m. in the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Brother Roger Melton will officiate. Private burial will be held at a later date in the Brittain Cemetery, Kirbyville.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
