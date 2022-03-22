Memorial Service for David ‘Jerry’ Jerome Wright, 95, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held March 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, Mo., with Jeff Baird officiating.
David died on March 15, 2022. He was born on June 12, 1926, in Callao, Mo., son of Charles and Ezerene (Beaman) Wright.
He was preceded in death by, his parents, daughter, Cindy Hackman, brother, Charles Beaman Wright and sister, Margaret L. (Wright) Abel.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores Wright of Kimberling City, Mo., two sons, David C. (Jennifer) Wright of Kansas City, Mo., and Bruce Harms of Flower Mound, Texas., four daughters, Kitty (Lonnie) Beckett of Glasgow, Mo., Deborah Temmen of Glasgow, Mo., Debra Lawson of Kearney, Mo. and Teri Graves of Gladstone, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
