Elmer “HUB” Hubbard, 86, passed away on April 13, 2023.
Elmer born on June 30, 1936 to Edna and Charlie Hubbard in Kinta, OK. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Wanda; children: Cathy Hubbard, Craig Hubbard and his spouse Melanie, Brad Hubbard and his spouse Ginelle; grandchildren: Nikki, Brandy, Eric, Jeffery, Samantha, Jeremy, and James along with 7 great grandkids; two brothers Grover and Jimmy and sisters Jonell and Norma along with other family members and friends.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Adams Crematory. A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Arrangements under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
