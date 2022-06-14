Geraldine Dzimidas, 84, of Hollister, Mo., will be laid to rest in Beverly Cemetery in Blue Island, IL.
She died on May 28, 2022.
Geraldine was born on Nov. 25, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Fred & Eleanor (Lewandowski) Schultz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Anthony Dzimidas, Jr. and son Troy.
She is survived by two children, Cary Dzimidas, and Michelle Dzimidas.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
