Gordon Lee Persinger, 85, of Jefferson City, MO, passed away on May 26, 2022 at his home.
Gordon was born October 17, 1936 to George Fredrick and Ruby Mabel Esther Persinger.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ginny; two children: son, Gregory Lee of Wardsville, grandchildren, Natalie, Ethan and Ellie; daughter, Cori Ann Turner (Dave) of O’Fallon, grandchildren, Aaron and Sydney; and brother, Glenn (Sally) of Hot Springs, AR.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ruby; brother, Willard J.; and sister-in-law, Patty Ann.
Visitation will be at Faith Lutheran Church from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Eric Gledhill officiating. Graveside services with military honors will be at Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary. www.freemanmortuary.com
