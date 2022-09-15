Charles LeRoy Julian, 92, of Blue Eye, MO passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Charles was born December 5, 1929 in Moline, KS to Roy & Kittie (Sallee) Julian. He served on the U.S. Naval attack transport USS Menifee during the Korean Conflict. Charles married Gloria Ray on June 18, 1950 in Independence, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Gloria; and one brother, Gerald Julian.
Charles is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Mona and Stephen Fennema of Blue Eye, MO; sisters Marjorie Gilbertson of Moses Lake, WA, Neva Givich of Kimberling City, MO and Wanda Hunter of Longmont, CO; grandchildren Laura Alexander, Andrew Fennema and Alexander Fennema; eight great-grandchildren Kirstin Fennema, Makenzy Fennema, Elexas Fennema, Addison Fennema, Wyatt Fennema, Dylan Fennema, Avery Fennema and Lola Alexander.
A celebration of the life of Charles will be held Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Kimberling City.
Charles will be interred in private services at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO with full military honors.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.