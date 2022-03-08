Sandra Marie Priesman, 60, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., will be interred in the Carmel Township Cemetery, Charlotte, Michigan, 2 p.m. March 17, 2022.
She died on Feb. 27, 2022. Sandra was born on Dec. 22, 1961., in Charlotte, Mich., the daughter of Neal and Leah (McMillen) Priesman.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Lynn Priesman, Gary Priesman, and Jack Priesman, brother-in-law, Richard McClure, and sister-in-law, Dianne Priesman.
She is survived by her three children, Dustin (Cassie) Wells of Huntsville, Ark.,Summer (Tom) McDermott of East Helena, Mont., and Cole-James Wells of Huntsville, Ark., brother, Rod Priesman of Kailua, Hawaii, two sisters, Suzanne McClure and Angela Priesman, both of Charlotte, Mich.
Arrangements and burial are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
