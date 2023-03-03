Kathy Susan Buckley, age 72, of Hollister, Missouri, passed away February 22, 2023. She entered this world May 30, 1950, in Beaufort, South Carolina, the daughter of Hallie and Rosemary (Hancock) Avant. She was joined in marriage September 6, 1969, to Jerry Buckley.
Kathy was as a kind and generous person who lived life as a shining example of Christ’s love and service to others. During her working years, she was a tax preparer for 21 years in California. After moving to the Ozarks, Kathy volunteered at Options Medical Clinic in Branson. She was a former member of the Branson Fire & Rescue Dept Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and was a current member of the Branson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (BCPAAA). She loved living in the Branson area as she expressed, “I am so blessed to live here.” Kathy and Jerry joined Woodland Hills Family Church. She was a prayer warrior for many, even if they didn’t know it. Kathy’s joy overflowed in her love for entertaining, being well known for her tea parties and yearly Christmas parties. She made each friend and guest feel included while creating a treasured time with food, laughter, and memories. Most of all, Kathy adored her kids and grandkids and cherished her relationship with her Savior, Jesus Christ. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Richard Avant.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jerry Buckley; three children: Robert and Kim Buckley of Nine Mile Falls, Washington, Valerie and Greg Skeen of Concord, California, and Angel Buckley of La Puente, California; and six beloved grandchildren.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Woodland Hills Family Church, 3953 Green Mountain Drive, Branson, Missouri, with Pastor Ted Cunningham officiating.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.