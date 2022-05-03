A celebration of life for Tanya Lynn Parker, 57, of Branson, Mo., will be held on May 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Citizens Church, 113C Business Park Dr., Branson, Mo.
She died on May 1, 2022. Tanya was born Nov. 23, 1964 in Mexico, Mo., to Ronald and May Heriford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Twyla.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, daughters, Cassandra Cowan, and Carmen Broesder, her siblings, Daniel Heriford, Martin, and Ronda Heriford, sister-in-law, Janet Parker.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
