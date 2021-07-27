A private family “Celebration of Life” for Anna Nelle (Mooney) Erickson, 93 will be held on July 31, 2021, at the graveside next to her first husband Doug, at the Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery in Joplin, Mo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sanctuary of Hope Church, 1790 Bee Creek Road Branson, Mo, where a memorial service will be held at 10a.m. Aug. 3rd, 2021.
She die on July 14, 2021.
Anna was born, Feb. 3, 1928, in Pioneer, Mo., the daughter to the late Lewis E. Stark and Nellie M. Stewart.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Anna was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters.
She is survived by Sandy (Mooney) Pratt (Bill), Stephanie (Mooney) Irish (Arley); Ron Erickson (Opal), LuAnn (Erickson) Wagner (Joe), Diane (Erickson) Sackey, Jim Erickson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.