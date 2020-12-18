Memorial services will be held at a later date for Dorothy Mae Peterson, 88, of Taney County.
She died Dec. 11, 2020.
She was born May 14, 1932 in Mildred, Mo., She was the daughter of Harvey & Bertha Brittain.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale Peterson; son David Peterson; and two sisters, Mary and Edna.
She is survived by her son, Mark Peterson of Forsyth, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
