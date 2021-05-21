A celebration of his life for Rodger Eugene Cooper 69, will be held at the First Church of the Nazarene in Branson at 1p.m. On June 12, 2021. Private burial will be in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He died on May 18, 2021. Rodger was born on Dec. 11, 1951., in Lawrence, Kan., to Dale E. Cooper and Mary A. (Lippe) Cooper.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Cooper and sister Sharon K. Hartline.
He is survived by his wife, Kristina Cooper of Hollister, Mo., son Paul Cooper of Kansas City, Mo., mother Mary A. Cooper of Gardner, Kan., Ken (Debbie) Childress, Calif., Dan Mowers, Mo., Dave Hartline, Kan.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.