Services for Donna Fay Stacy, 77, of Branson, Mo. were Feb. 8, 2021, With Pastor Jeff Daniels officiating. Burial was at Yocum Pond Cemetery Reeds Spring, Mo.
She died Feb. 2, 2021.She was born March 28, 1943, in Darlington, Ind., the daughter of William and Anna Kuyper.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Stacy; her parents; three brothers, Billy, Jack and Richard Kuyper; and four sisters, Edna, Hilma, JoAnn and Betty.
She is survived by her son, Darrel D. (Amber) Sparks of Galena, Mo.; and three daughters, Sharon (Garry) Gray of Hollister, Mo., Tammy Caldwell of Cape Fair, Mo., and Colleen (Robert) Davis of Canton, Ill.; one brother, Lyle Kuyper of Portland, Ore.; and three sisters, Martha Graves of Reeds Spring, Mo., Sharon Mills of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Linda Quick of Cape Fair, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
