A celebration of life for Clara A. “Terry” Bearden 76, of Branson, Mo., will be held Sept. 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
She died on Sept. 1, 2021.Clara was born on March 7, 1945 in Chicago, Ill., to Paul & Irene (Perkins) Kolasinski.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Phillip .
She is survived by her brother, Kenny Kolasinski, her sister Carol Lynch, several nephews and nieces and several extended family members and friends.
