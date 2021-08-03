Visitation for Raymond Lee Cotton, 93 of Rockaway Beach, Mo., will be from 12 to 2p.m. August 5, 2021 in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2p.m. with Pastor Howard Kenyon officiating. Burial with full military honors will be private in Lincoln, Ill.
He died on July 30, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Emogene Cotton of Rockaway Beach, daughters, Lisa Cotton and Karen Carter, both of Ill.,four step children, Ricky, Norman, Roxanne and Larry.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
