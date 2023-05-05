Dorothy Ann Price, 93, of Branson West, MO passed away April 25, 2023.
Dorothy was born on June 29, 1929, the daughter of Paul and Anna (Lilko) Bosela in Youngstown, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Ann Bosela and Mary Lipka; and brothers: John, Paul, Martin, George, Edward, Joseph, Thomas, and Frank.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Doti Price of Branson West, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.