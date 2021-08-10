Visitation for Herbert Laverne Johnson, 85, will be held on Aug. 13, 2021 from 6p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Glidden - Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kan., Masks are requested.
Funeral service will be held on Aug. 14, 2021 at 10a.m. at The McPherson Church of the Brethren with Pastor’s Kathryn and Chris Whitacre officiating. Masks are requested.
He died on Aug. 6th, 2021.Herbert was born July 11, 1936, in Princeville, Ill., the son of Harold Elgin Johnson and Lorene Francis Kramer Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lorene Johnson; and his wife Joan Johnson.
He is survived by his children, H. Rachel (Dr. Russ) McCaulley of Great Bend, Kan., Harold (Lori) Johnson of Wichita, Kan., and Hope (Bob) Mason of Lenexa, Kan., his brother, Lee Johnson of Blue Eye, Mo.
