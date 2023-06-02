Alex Lee Kraus passed away on May 27, 2023.
Alex was born on March 6, 1988 in Springfield, MO. On December 22, 2009, Alex married Candace Oerter in Stone County.
He is survived by his wife Candace; daughters, Zoey and Hazel and expected baby son, Alex, Jr.; all of Rockaway Beach; father and step-mother, George and Sandra Kraus of Rockaway Beach; mother, JoAnne Fausett of Branson; brothers, Shawn Fausett, Matthew Kraus, Austin Kraus and Ryan Kraus all of Branson; sisters, Sarra Kraus of Rockaway Beach; Sammatha Nguyen & husband Andrew of Hollister; Tabatha Ingle and husband Donny of OKas well as extended family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
