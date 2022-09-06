James “Harley” Fryer, 34, of Omaha, AR passed away on August 30, 2022.
Harley was born February 19, 1988, the son of James and Debra (Stice) Fryer in Branson, MO. Harley was joined in marriage on October 30, 2010, to Summer Bell.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Noah Hayse; grandma, Wilma Fryer; grandpa, James Fryer; grandma, Geneva Stice; and grandpa, June Stice.
Harley is survived by his wife of 11 years, Summer Fryer of the home; sons James and Axel Fryer; parents James and Debra Fryer of Omaha, AR; brother Jesse (Dawn) Fryer of Pea Ridge, AR; nieces Tinzely and Kiilynn; nephews Oli and Malachi; as well as many friends.
There will be a celebration of life held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Omaha, located at 100 Church St, Omaha, AR. Harley will be inurned at Ozark Memorial Park at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.