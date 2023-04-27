Carolyn Ann Sutton, 86, of Bella Vista, AR passed away April 25, 2023, in Branson, Missouri.
Carolyn was born on October 20, 1936, in Rensselaer, IN, the daughter of Frank and Ellen (Ward) Girtz.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Sutton; sister, Phyllis Sickler; brother, Marvin Girtz; stepson, Craig Sutton; grandson, Cameron Molitor; and two step-grandsons.
Carolyn is survived by her three daughters: Pam (Hugh) Hill of Catlin, IL, Eve (Freddy) Spencer of Branson, MO, and Mindy (Chris) Eggert of Forsyth, MO; stepson, Phil (Margorie) Sutton of Bloomington, IN; stepdaughter, Lana (Ron) Hensler of Remington, IN; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A small family gathering will be planned for a later time in Mazon, IL.
Arrangements and cremation under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
