No services will be planned for, Carlene Woodley, 58, of Omaha, Ark.
She died Feb. 16, 2021.
Carlene was born Sept. 28, 1962, in Tampa, Fla., the daughter of Herbert and Donna Lee (Kemp) Carroll.
She is preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Marlene Burch; and brother-in-law, Jim Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Woodley; son, Richard (Deziree) Carroll of Omaha, Ark.; and son, Adam (Marie) Carroll of Omaha, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
