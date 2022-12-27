Ollie Louise Wallace Booth, 86, passed away on Sunday morning, December 18, 2022.
Louise was born on April 2, 1936 in Mincy, MO, to Benjamin Homer Wallace and Ollie Rebecca Manship Lewallen Wallace. She married Roy (Dick) Booth on May 23, 1951 in Harrison, AR.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dick, her son Bobby Junior, 2 granddaughters, her parents, four brothers and a dear sister.
Louise is survived by her son Roy (Sonny), daughter Alice Louise, 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson, MO, with minister Shetha Coffelt officiated the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Louise’s memory to your favorite animal shelter.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
