Benny Ray Foster, Cape Fair, MO passed away on November 12, 2022, at home surrounded by family and friends.
Benny was the youngest son of Robert Foster and Naomi Byrd, born on August 30, 1963, in Aurora, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mom, December 6, 2011, and father, January 18, 2022.
Benny is survived by his friend of many years and Love of His Life for eight years Bronda Mitchell; two daughters Sierra Simpson (Jordan) of Strafford, MO and Shilo Foster (Zac West) of Clever, MO; brother Kenny Foster (Sherri) of Spokane, MO; grandchildren Phoenix Hart, Wesley Simpson, Johnny Simpson and unborn grandson, due March 2023; adopted grandsons Noah and Conner Norris; nephews Tanner Foster (Kenna) of Galena, MO and Dylan Foster (Amie) of Reavisville, MO; his friend/non blood brother Ron Cloud; the mother of his daughters and grandmother to their children Kathy Foster and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation was held from 10 to 11a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, in Crane, MO. Funeral services followed with Roger Melton and Jerry Baker officiating. Burial took place in Cape Fair Cemetery, Cape Fair, MO under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Benny at Table Rock Community Bank.
