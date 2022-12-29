Duane Richard Prochaska, 60, of Branson, MO passed away December 15, 2022, at Cox Hospital in Branson.
Duane entered this life February 2, 1962, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Richard and Barbara (Haskell) Prochaska. He was joined in marriage in February of 2000 to Linda Freeman.
He is preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Robert; grandmother Anna Prochaska, grandfather and step-grandmother, Eugene and Doris Prochaska; and uncle, Tom Leatherman.
Duane is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda Prochaska of Branson, MO; stepmother JoAnn Prochaska of Omaha, AR; two children Brandi (Jorge) Velasquez of Waterloo, IA; and Aaron Prochaska of Chalmette, LA; four stepchildren Stacy Woods, Amy Lawler, Dakota Freeman, and Hollie Freeman, all of Branson, MO; ten grandchildren; fifteen step grandchildren; five sisters Cindy (Mark) Neith of Evansdale, IA, Rhonda Jackson and Michelle Ashley of Waterloo, IA, Angela (Darrel) Davies of Austinville, IA, and Nicole Prochaska her partner Bruce LaBelle of Omaha, AR; two step-brothers Jason (Kathleen) Kapayou of Maryland Heights, MO and Eric (Janet) Kapayou of Marshalltown, IA; two aunts Charlene (Doug) Melcher and Kathy Bonneson; also many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A private memorial service will be planned for a later time in Branson, MO. A Celebration of Life will also be held in Waterloo, IA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Duane’s name to your local humane society. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
