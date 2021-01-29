Graveside services for Olive (Polly) Brown, 94, of Galena, Mo., will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 5, 2021 in Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa Okla., with the Rev. Don Barnes and the Rev. Gary Pratt officiating.
She died Jan. 25, 2021. She was born July 11, 1926 in Binghamton, N.Y., the daughter of John Knox and Olive Maud (Youngs) Kellner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. John Brown; parents, the Rev. John and the Rev. Olive Kellner; two brothers, John Kellner and Paul Kellner and two sisters, Faith Hubbard and Lois Kellner.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda (Dr. Eckle) Peabody, of Cleveland, Okla., and Sue (Clay Sr.) Turner of Galena, Mo.; and one sister, Grace DeGroat of Syracuse, N.Y.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
