A small family gathering will be held for Donna Marie Cochrane, 56, of Cape Fair, Mo., this summer 2021.
She died Jan. 21, 2021.
Donna was born Feb. 10, 1964, in Kennett, Mo., the daughter of Freeman and Shirley (Grinder) Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Kris; a brother, Jimmy Smith; and her son, Glen Cochrane.
She is survived by her daughter, Kasey Cochrane of Cape Fair, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
