Laurie Wood, 98, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 in Springfield, MO.
Laurie Lee (Haney) Wood entered into life on November 7, 1923 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Albert & Lucy (Kisinger) Haney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Herb Kiesel and William Wood; children Sandy Kiesel and Dale Kiesel; sister Martha Childress and brother-in-law Gene Childress.
Laurie is survived by her son Dustin Wood , his wife Anita of Highlandville, MO; daughter Dixie Nettles of Paragould, AR; granddaugthers Michelle Diman (James) and Misty Maria Auten; one great-granddaughter Nicole Diman and her two fur babies, Poodog and Tutu.
Services will be Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with funeral services following at noon. Burial will be in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.